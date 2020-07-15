Early Morning Hit And Run Kills Pedestrian; Broward Homicide Detectives Seeking Suspect In Unknown Vehicle, Witnesses

Authorities are looking for the driver of an unknown vehicle who struck and killed a pedestrian who was in the northbound right thru lane on State Road 7. The unknown vehicle fled the scene. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation shows that shortly before 6 a.m. on July 15, an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound in the 1400 block of State Road 7 (just south of Davie Boulevard). The vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the northbound right thru lane on State Road 7. The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

A second vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Angelina Gonzalez, was also traveling in the northbound lane and struck the pedestrian. Gonzalez initially left the scene but returned upon seeing what occurred on the news. Gonzalez is cooperating with investigators. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.