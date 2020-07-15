CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Release Photos Of Suspect Wanted For Stealing Mongoose Bicycle Front of Front Of CVS on North Dixie Highway in Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach Sherrif’s Office is looking for help from the local community to identify and locate a suspect they say is wanted for stealing a mongoose bicycle in front of a business.

According to the report, on July 4, 2020, an unknown male, seen in surveillance photos, stole a bicycle that was locked up in front of CVS located in the 100 block of North Dixie Highway in the City of Lake Worth Beach. After stealing the locked up, bicycle, the suspect entered a Palm Tran bus and exited at the Federal Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd stop in the City of Boynton Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

