Woman Wanted for Stealing $1900 In Items from Wellington Ulta Beauty

WELLINGTON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman they say is wanted for stealing from a beauty supply store in Wellington causing the store to suffer a loss of over $1,900.

According to detectives, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 an unknown female shown in store surveillance video entered the Ulta Beauty cosmetics store, located in the Village of Wellington, and helped herself to numerous men’s and women’s fragrances causing the store.

The female suspect was wearing a black, tan and gray colored blocked Adidas t-shirt, black shorts with white stripes, tan military cap and pink sneakers. She had long white fingernails and possibly bleach blonde hair. She was also wearing what appears to be a gold necklace with a RN nurse emblem.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.