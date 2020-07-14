CrimeLocalSociety

Woman Wanted for Stealing $1900 In Items from Wellington Ulta Beauty

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Shoplifter
The female suspect was wearing a black, tan and gray colored blocked Adidas t-shirt, black shorts with white stripes, tan military cap and pink sneakers. She had long white fingernails and possibly bleach blonde hair.  She was also wearing what appears to be a gold necklace with a RN nurse emblem. 

WELLINGTON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman they say is wanted for stealing from a beauty supply store in Wellington causing the store to suffer a loss of over $1,900.

According to detectives, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 an unknown female shown in store surveillance video entered the Ulta Beauty cosmetics store, located in the Village of Wellington, and helped herself to numerous men’s and women’s fragrances causing the store.

The female suspect was wearing a black, tan and gray colored blocked Adidas t-shirt, black shorts with white stripes, tan military cap and pink sneakers. She had long white fingernails and possibly bleach blonde hair.  She was also wearing what appears to be a gold necklace with a RN nurse emblem. 

The female suspect was wearing a black, tan and gray colored blocked Adidas t-shirt, black shorts with white stripes, tan military cap and pink sneakers. She had long white fingernails and possibly bleach blonde hair.  She was also wearing what appears to be a gold necklace with a RN nurse emblem. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Charlotte County Murder of Alex Teehee, 20, Remains Unsolved…

Joe Mcdermott

COPS: Wellington Mother Arrested for Leaving Her Child…

Joe Mcdermott

Detectives Investigating Arson at Family Dollar in Tamarac

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 408