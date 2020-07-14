COPS: Wellington Mother Arrested for Leaving Her Child Locked In Hot Car at Wellington Green Mall While She Went Shopping

According to authorities, on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 4:14 pm, Thamyres Ponce, 33, left a two year old toddler in a hot locked vehicle while she went shopping at Wellington Green Mall in Wellington Florida. Ponce was arrested and charged with Child Neglect.

WELLINGTON, FL – A Belle Glade woman was arrested yesterday for allegedly leaving a two year old toddler in a hot locked vehicle while she went shopping at Wellington Green Mall in Wellington Florida.

According to authorities, Monday, July 13, 2020, at 4:14 pm, deputies responded to a 911 call of a female toddler, 2 years of age, locked, by herself, in a white Nissan 4 door vehicle that was not running. Upon arrival the deputy observed the toddler sitting in a car seat located in the middle of the back seat.

The toddler was crying, sweating and appeared to be in distress. There was no sign of a caregiver. In fear for the toddlers safety the deputy immediately broke the driver’s side window and removed the toddler from the vehicle. Palm Beach County Fire rescue arrived and treated the toddler on scene.

The investigation determined that the toddler was left in the vehicle for nearly twenty five minutes while the mother, Thamyres Ponce, 33, of Belle Glade, was shopping inside the Macy’s department Store. Thamyres Ponce was arrested and charged with Child Neglect.