VIDEO: Walmart Shopper Pulls Gun In Royal Palm Beach Store

By Joe Mcdermott
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community to identify a man they say is wanted for threatening and pointing a gun at another shopper in a Royal Palm Beach Walmart on Sunday July 12, 2020.

According to authorities, after an altercation in Walmart, the individual captured on surveillance video, pulled a firearm from his waist band and pointed it at another customer stating “he would kill him.” The suspect than pushed an elderly white male in a wheelchair out of the store to a white Chevy Equinox. This incident occurred at Walmart is located in Royal Palm Beach.    

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

