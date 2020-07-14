Unprecedented: Democratic Rep Adam Schiff Blames 130,000 Coronavirus Deaths on Republicans and Failed Impeachment of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., blasted Republicans for failing to remove President Donald Trump during the impeachment process after the Mueller investigation into the now debunked “Russian Collusion” probe.

When ABC’s George Stephanopoulos interviewed Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Sunday-morning news how “This Week” regarding the recent commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence and whether it was yet again another “impeachable offense,” Schiff said Republicans failed to stand up for the “rule of law,” and that 130,000 Americans would not have died if Trump was removed.

If the Republicans won’t even say a word of course they’re not going to vote to impeach and convict. We already presented a case with overwhelming evidence and they refused to convict then, and indeed of course during that impeachment we warned that if they left him in office knowing that he’d committed impeachable offenses that the damage he could do between now and Election Day could be severe and here we are now 130,000 Americans dead; we had no idea just how bad the damage would be but nonetheless we knew the damage would be grave.

Schiff has said Trump commuting Stone’s sentence “is among the most offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice.” Trump’s commutation wiped out Stone’s sentence but left his conviction in place which Stone intends to reverse according to a release to supporters.

While my sentence has been commuted, I will remain a convicted felon unless I appeal my conviction and win a new trial. It is my full intention to pursue this appeal to clear my name.

Schiff has also introduced a bill that would establish a commission that would kick off early next year to investigate the government’s preparation for the coronavirus crisis and the steps the Trump administration took in reacting to the pandemic.