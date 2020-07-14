Three Florida Child Actresses Star, Co-Star in New ABC Sitcom “United We Fall,” Premiering Wednesday July 15

ABC WINTER TCA 2020 – The cast and producers of ABC’s “United We Fall” address the press on January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/Stewart Cook) Julia Gunn (Executive Producer), Julius “Goldy” Sharpe (Executive Producer), Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Ella Grace Helton, Guillermo Diaz

BROWARD COUNTY, FL — It’s not often the road to Hollywood begins — and ends — in Florida. But in the case of “United We Fall,“ the new sitcom premiering on ABC this Wednesday, July 15, three adorable Florida girls are part of the all-star cast. Ella Grace Helton, a 7-year-old from Viera in Brevard County, stars as Emily Ryan, and 3-year-old twins Ireland and Sedona Carvajal of Cooper City in Broward County co-star as younger sister Lulu Ryan.

The realistic comedy follows the challenges and joys of contemporary marriage and parenting. Parents, Bill and Jo, are played by Will Sasso (MADtv, The Three Stooges) and Christina Vidal (Freaky Friday, Taina, Life With Mikey). Original Saturday Night Live cast member and two-time Emmy winner Jane Curtin plays grandma Sandy, and Tio Chuy is played by Guillermo Diaz (Scandal, Weeds). “United We Fall” is directed by Emmy-nominated Mark Cendrowski, who directed a majority of the episodes of the hit “Big Bang Theory.”

Ella started working in the entertainment industry at age 3. She became known as the face of Disney across America, seen as the “hero girl” for the past three years on social media and in the long-running commercial for Disney’s The Power of Magic campaign. The commercial has over 28 million views on YouTube while also having aired nationally about 11,500 times.

She has appeared in 14 commercials — for brands including Disney, Gerber, Marriott, American Family Insurance and Florida Prepaid — and made her Broadway debut as Lulu in the Waitress national tour that came to Orlando.

In 2019, Ella was highlighted with her business Ella Bella Beads in a commercial alongside Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Marlins CEO and Co-Owner Derek Jeter. She was selected for this American Family Insurance campaign following her participation in the 2nd Annual Brevard Children’s Business Fair. Shot in Miami, Ella talks in the commercial about how she makes bead bracelets and gives money back to local charity, supporting The Children’s Hunger Project.

Ella will make her feature film debut opposite Adam Sandler in “Hubie Halloween,” coming to Netflix this fall.

Ireland and Sedona were born in California and have been involved in TV and films projects since age 1. The Carvajals relocated to South Florida after season 1 wrapped to be near their extended Cuban family. Parents of all three girls also have South Florida university ties: Ella’s mother, Lee Nessel, graduated University of Miami. The twins’ mother, Jasmine Carvajal, graduated from Nova Southeastern and both she and husband, Guido, are alums of Florida International’s graduate school.

UNITED WE FALL – Parenting can be tough. Throw some overzealous extended family members into the mix and chaos will undoubtedly ensue. Join the ride with the latest addition to ABC’s comedy slate, “United We Fall,” set to premiere with back-to-back episodes on WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith) Ireland and Sedona Carvajal, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Will Sasso, Ella Grace Helton.

ABOUT UNITED WE FALL: “United We Fall” was created by Julius Sharpe and co-produced by ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television. The family sitcom follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill, parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let the couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone – other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.