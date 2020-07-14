CrimeLocalSociety

Charlotte County Murder of Alex Teehee, 20, Remains Unsolved After Twelve Years; Over $20k Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Alex Reward
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 and an anonymous donor is offering an additional $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information on the murder of Alex Teehee is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Twelve years after a Charlotte County young man was brutally attacked and killed, Crime Stoppers is still asking for the public’s help solving this cold case. Today marks 12 years since 20 year-old Alex Teehee was murdered in Charlotte Harbor. Alex was violently assaulted and left for dead in the roadway in the middle of the night. A passerby found Alex clinging to life and called 911 for help.

Although he was transported to the hospital, Alex passed away from his injuries. At the time of Alex’s death, Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help. And now, a dozen years later, they are still reaching out to the community for answers to help solve Alex’s case.

“Over the years, the names of several suspects have been on the radar, however there has never been enough evidence to proceed with the prosecution of those involved in Alex’s murder,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “But despite the time that’s passed, it’s never too late to step up and ensure that the person or persons responsible for Alex’s murder pay the consequences for their actions. Although nothing will bring him back, Alex’s family, his friends, and most particularly his two sons, deserve to see justice served.”

Anyone with information on the murder of Alex Teehee is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 and an anonymous donor is offering an additional $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Crime Doesn’t Pay, But Crime Stoppers Does. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: Fugitive Taken Into Custody at Miami InternationaI…

Joe Mcdermott

COPS: Brazen Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Arrested After…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Deputies Recover Woman’s Stolen Cell Phone in Parking…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 407