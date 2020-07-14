CrimeLocalSociety

Man Without Helmet Dies In Oakland Park Motorcycle Crash

By Joe Mcdermott
The impact caused the motorcycle to become airborne, drop and then slide to a final rest. The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and subsequently suffered severe head trauma. File photo. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single motor-vehicle crash that left one dead on Monday. According to investigators, at approximately 6:03 p.m. July 13, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Northwest 57th Street and North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was traveling southbound on a motorcycle on North Andrews Avenue when he struck a raised concrete median. The impact caused the motorcycle to become airborne, drop and then slide to a final rest. The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and subsequently suffered severe head trauma. 

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 6:52 p.m. The traffic homicide investigation continues. 

Support Independent Journalism:
