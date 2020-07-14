CrimeLocalSociety

Hollywood Man,68, Killed On Can-Am Spyder In Dania Beach; Motorcycle Flipped Over After Two-Vehicle Crash, Detectives Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Dania Beach
According to investigators, on Monday, July 13, William Ciriago, 68, was driving a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle when he was struck by another vehicle and his motorcycle flipped over. Ciriago was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died. File photo.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred along railroad tracks in Dania Beach killing a Hollywood man. According to investigators, at approximately 4:01 p.m. on Monday, July 13, Roger Gordon, 77, of Davie Florida, was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound in the 2200 block of Griffin Road approaching Interstate 95.

At the same time, William Ciriago, 68,  was driving a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle westbound in the 2200 block of Griffin Road when he made a left turn on the railroad tracks and began heading south along the tracks. As Gordon was approaching the railroad tracks, Ciriago pulled into his path and was struck on the right side. His motorcycle flipped over before coming to a stop.

Ciriago was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.
Roger Gordon was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with minor injuries. He is cooperating with the investigation which is considered ongoing. 

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

VIDEO: Walmart Shopper Pulls Gun In Royal Palm Beach Store

Joe Mcdermott

Man Without Helmet Dies In Oakland Park Motorcycle Crash

Joe Mcdermott

Duffy’s Sports Grill To Re-Open 10 More Locations Tomorrow,…

George McGregor
1 of 410