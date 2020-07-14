Hollywood Man,68, Killed On Can-Am Spyder In Dania Beach; Motorcycle Flipped Over After Two-Vehicle Crash, Detectives Investigating

According to investigators, on Monday, July 13, William Ciriago, 68, was driving a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle when he was struck by another vehicle and his motorcycle flipped over. Ciriago was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died. File photo.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred along railroad tracks in Dania Beach killing a Hollywood man. According to investigators, at approximately 4:01 p.m. on Monday, July 13, Roger Gordon, 77, of Davie Florida, was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound in the 2200 block of Griffin Road approaching Interstate 95.

At the same time, William Ciriago, 68, was driving a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle westbound in the 2200 block of Griffin Road when he made a left turn on the railroad tracks and began heading south along the tracks. As Gordon was approaching the railroad tracks, Ciriago pulled into his path and was struck on the right side. His motorcycle flipped over before coming to a stop.

Ciriago was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.

Roger Gordon was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with minor injuries. He is cooperating with the investigation which is considered ongoing.