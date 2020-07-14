Fatal Crash Kills Pedestrian In Pompano Beach; Detectives Investigating

Friday, July 10, a Pompano Beach man was driving westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when a pedestrian stepped from the designated center lane and vehicle struck him. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian last Friday in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, shortly after midnight on Friday, July 10, Jermaine Lane, 32, of Pompano Beach, was driving a black 2010 Chevy Impala sedan westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when a pedestrian crossed mid-block, heading northbound, in an area away from designated crosswalks.

As the pedestrian stepped from the designated center lane, Jermaine Lane’s vehicle struck him. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene. Lane was uninjured, remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Evidence collected suggested that excessive speed was not a factor in the crash.

The adult males name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.