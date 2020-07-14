PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono Describes President Trump Supporters As White Supremacists During MSNBC Interview

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – During an interview Monday on MSNBC with Chris Jansing, Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono described President Donald Trump’s supporters as “very anti-immigrant and went as far as labeling them white supremacists.”

Hirono, a Japanese-born American, is the first elected female senator from Hawaii, the first Asian-American woman elected to the Senate, the first U.S. senator born in Japan, and the nation’s first Buddhist senator. 

We should be dealing with the racism that is in our country to winch the President speaks to because he has a base of supporters who are very anti-immigrant and are white supremacist. That’s a lot of his base and that’s who he speaks to so the divisiveness continues, so we should be focusing on the things that we need to focus on.

Jansing offered no push-back on the outlandish claim.

Hirono also voted to impeach Trump in February 2020 saying “Donald Trump was already a danger to this country. We’ve seen it in his policy decisions, from taking away health care from millions of Americans to threatening painful cuts to Social Security and Medicare, to engaging in an all-out assault on immigrants in this country, but today we’re called on to confront a completely different type of danger, one that goes well beyond the significant policy differences I have with this president.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

