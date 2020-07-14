CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to detectives, at approximately 8:11 p.m. on July 11, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call near the 2800 block of Northwest Fourth Street in unincorporated Central Broward. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, Jarvis Jordan, 32, of Fort Lauderdale, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was dispatched, and Jordan was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. Crime scene and homicide detectives were also notified and are investigating the circumstances behind this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Phillip Reynolds at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

