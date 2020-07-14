Broward Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to detectives, at approximately 8:11 p.m. on July 11, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call near the 2800 block of Northwest Fourth Street in unincorporated Central Broward. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, Jarvis Jordan, 32, of Fort Lauderdale, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was dispatched, and Jordan was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. Crime scene and homicide detectives were also notified and are investigating the circumstances behind this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Phillip Reynolds at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.