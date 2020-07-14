CrimeLocalSociety

Arrest Made In Early Morning Armed Robbery at Wawa in Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
After an investigation, Hernando Sheriff’s detectives identified the suspect as David Brady, 29, and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Brady is expected be charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and retail theft. Photo: Arrest, Hernando County.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On July 07, 2020 just after 5 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Wawa, located at 20101 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, regarding an armed robbery. A preliminary investigation revealed that a white male, who was concealing his identity, entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Immediately following the robbery, the male suspect entered a vehicle that was waiting in the parking lot and fled the area. After a thorough investigation, detectives identified the suspect as David Michael Brady, 29, and obtained a warrant for his arrest working tirelessly to locate him.

Earlier this afternoon detectives located Brady at an address on Decatur Avenue in the City of Brooksville. Brady was taken into custody and transported to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office where he will be interviewed by detectives regarding the robbery. Brady is expected be charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and retail theft. According to official records, his bond is expected to be in access of $100,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

