Volusia Detectives Searching for LeShawn Thompson, 40, Living At DeLand Area Budget Motel; Wanted on Kidnapping and Battery Charges

DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on kidnapping and sexual battery charges in a case that occurred at a DeLand-area motel. According to detectives, LeShawn Thompson, 40, who lives at the Budget Inn at 2801 E. New York Ave., is accused of raping an adult female acquaintance at the motel on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the victim in the case told detectives she was looking for a friend when Thompson entered the room, locked the door behind him and attacked her, pinning her down and sexually battering her.

A Sheriff’s Office investigation led to identification of Thompson, who has an extensive criminal history including 21 felony arrests with 9 convictions and 21 misdemeanor arrests and 9 convictions. In 2011, DeLand police arrested him on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation after he was caught inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl. In that case, Thompson pleaded no contest to battery and served 255 days in jail.

Thompson also goes by the names “Sean Richardson” and “Sean Feaster.”

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact Det. Brandon Ellis at 386-943-7866. To submit a tip anonymously and become eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS, on the web at http://www.northeastflorida.crimestoppersweb.com/ or via the P3 Tips mobile app.