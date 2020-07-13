CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Detectives Searching for LeShawn Thompson, 40, Living At DeLand Area Budget Motel; Wanted on Kidnapping and Battery Charges

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to detectives, LeShawn Thompson, 40, who lives at the Budget Inn at 2801 E. New York Ave., is accused of raping an adult female acquaintance at the motel on Wednesday. A Sheriff’s Office investigation led to identification of Thompson, who has an extensive criminal history including 21 felony arrests with 9 convictions and 21 misdemeanor arrests and 9 convictions.

According to authorities, the victim in the case told detectives she was looking for a friend when Thompson entered the room, locked the door behind him and attacked her, pinning her down and sexually battering her.

A Sheriff’s Office investigation led to identification of Thompson, who has an extensive criminal history including 21 felony arrests with 9 convictions and 21 misdemeanor arrests and 9 convictions. In 2011, DeLand police arrested him on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation after he was caught inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl. In that case, Thompson pleaded no contest to battery and served 255 days in jail.

Thompson also goes by the names “Sean Richardson” and “Sean Feaster.”

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact Det. Brandon Ellis at 386-943-7866. To submit a tip anonymously and become eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS, on the web at http://www.northeastflorida.crimestoppersweb.com/ or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

