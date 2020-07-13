CrimeLocalSociety

Two Dead, Two Injured In Central Broward Shooting at Party; Detectives Seeking Public’s Help To Solve Early Morning Double Homicide

By Joe Mcdermott
Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A shooting at a party early Sunday morning left a man and a woman dead and two men injured. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the subject or subjects responsible for the violence. 

According to detectives, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 12, in unincorporated Broward County, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call near the 3000 block of Northwest 12th Court, in unincorporated Central Broward. When deputies arrived, they discovered that Deon White and Lunide Dennis suffered gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced White and Dennis deceased on scene.

Prior to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrival, bystanders took the other two victims to Plantation General Hospital to be treated for their gunshot wounds. Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.  

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

