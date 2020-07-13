Our Deaf, Blind and Dumb Jewish Leaders Have Got to Go

A vandalized Synagogue Congregation Beth El on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Twiiter/ Investigative journalist and Founding Editor Lisa Daftari of ForeignDeskNews.com. The Twitter post was featured in a Jewish Journal dated Monday, July 13, 2020 where she rhetorically asked Tell me this ugly hatred is still about #blm or #georgefloyd?!

BOCA RATON, FL – The genetic malady that afflicts most of our current Jewish leaders, the lack of a backbone at birth, is commonly referred to as, “coward-itis,” or “appease-itis” but in reality, it’s simply “stupidity.” Amidst the Jew hating that has simmered within the black community for many years, that has now blossomed openly into everyday, acceptable behavior, our spokespeople are either supportive of this open anti-Semitism or mumble words of shameless apology that merely energize our haters to ramp up their violence against us. Black Lives Matter (BLM), now a major group in this field, is a Communist dominated domestic terrorist group that has advocated the killing of cops and Jews. Read their signs and the graffiti posted on synagogues in LA and listen to their chants of “Kill the Jews.” Listen to them. They mean business! But our leaders are deaf, blind and mostly dumb to this situation. They’ve got to take these thugs at their word. Believe them.

Take the case of black, Philadelphia football player DeSean Jackson, a BLM supporter, who last week posted an Instagram attributed to Adolph Hitler, saying, “[white Jews] will blackmail America. Their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.” He also quoted Louis Farrakhan, also a rabid Hitler fan, who referred to Jews as “termites.” And just what do you do to termites? Furious and up in arms, the ADL of Philadelphia fiercely called on him to…..“immediately apologize.” and to study up on anti-Semitism. They offered him a private tour of the Holocaust Museum. No such treatment on the part of the ADL when they called for the immediate resignation of Stephen Miller, a Jewish senior adviser to President Trump, for Miller’s support of the Zero Tolerance policy regarding illegal immigration to this country. Jackson, who earns over 9 million per year for catching footballs, but who is black, merely must apologize for supporting a Holocaust, while a Jew who backs the President, has to lose his job. Not to be outdone for stupidity, the whole bunch of Jewish groups, the Federations of Greater Philadelphia and of Southern New Jersey, the Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation and the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition all called for, you got it…. an apology on the part of Jackson. Jew haters will surely not mess with these tough guys! Hey, come to think of it, why did we hold such an elaborate and expensive Nuremberg trial of the Nazis after WWII? We could have just asked for their apologies.

Our Federations and most other groups funded by Jewish money are supposed to focus on supporting and protecting the Jewish community from falling victim to another Holocaust. They are failing big time. The South Florida Jewish Federation shamelessly hosted such JINOS as Jason Alexander who speaks out for the anti-Israel group, One Voice, and Mandy Patinkin who represents Americans for Peace Now, also a dangerous, vitriolically anti-Israel bunch of thugs. They came down to entertain at fund raising events that sucked in tens of thousands of dollars from… Jews who nothing of their hatred for Israel. With this mentality, it’s no wonder then, that the BLM movement has the support of such groups. We must treat all Jew haters alike. Stop them in their tracks by alerting the Jewish community to the dangers espoused by them. Why do our leaders cow-tow down to and ignore the words of hate uttered by blacks? What special immunity do they have against being repudiated and called out for their hatred toward us? Ask these faux Jewish agency fund-raisers just that when they come begging to your communities or when their letters for contributions flow into your mail boxes. Their concerns rest solely on the checks you send them. Our future, our lives and our safety are last on their list of “Do’s.”