COPS: Brazen Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Arrested After Pursuit With Deputies, Carjacking Female Victim at Flagler Beach Gas Station

FLAGLER BEACH, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling on Palm Coast Parkway on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. Deputies searched for the grey Mazda SUV and located it just as it entered Interstate 95 traveling southbound. The vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate of speed and exited traveling westbound on State Road 100 then onto Old Kings Road and eventually deputies lost sight of the vehicle at Old Dixie Highway and Old Kings Road around 1:51 p.m.

By 2:02 p.m., deputies located the vehicle unoccupied at the Central Florida Retina Institute at 99 Old Kings Road in Flagler Beach. Flagler County Emergency FireFlight helicopter and an FCSO K-9 Unit attempted to track the suspect. The K-9 Unit located three shoes all separate from one another.

At 2:08 p.m., FCSO’s Communications Center received a call from a woman reporting that a white male wearing no shirt entered the passenger side of her vehicle while she was stopped at the gas station at the RaceTrac 0.2 miles away from where the stolen vehicle was recovered. The male asked the woman for a ride and when she refused, the male climbed over the center console which put the vehicle owner in fear causing her to exit the vehicle. The man then drove off in the victim’s gold GMC SUV.

“This guy was very brazen to enter an occupied car at a gas station and ask for a ride,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Luckily the driver made the right decision and got out of the vehicle before she got hurt. We’re thankful that the suspect was apprehended in Georgia and will be returned to Flagler County to face his charges. It’s always good to keep your doors locked, even when getting gas and always be aware of your surroundings.”

Due to the close proximity to the location of the stolen vehicle recovery, deputies determined it was likely that the suspect involved in the carjacking was one of the suspects that fled on foot from the stolen vehicle. The woman’s vehicle was entered as stolen and a “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) was sent to neighboring agencies.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia was able to locate the vehicle. The suspect in the carjacking has been identified as 40-year-old Chad Langlois who is currently in custody in the Camden County Jail with no bond allowed.