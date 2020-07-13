FEDS: Fugitive Taken Into Custody at Miami InternationaI Airport

Jonathan David Cifuentes, 29, was wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting on April 5, 2015. See link for additional information. He was taken into custody without incident by the FBI Friday evening, July 10, 2020.

MIAMI, FL – Jonathan David Cifuentes, 29, was taken into custody without incident by the FBI Friday evening, July 10, 2020, at Miami International Airport following his arrival on an international flight after five years as a fugitive.

It is anticipated that his initial appearance will be in state court. Cifuentes is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting on April 5, 2015. See link for additional information. The Doral Police Department, Miami Dade Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, FBI Legal Attache Mexico City, and FBI Miami continue the investigation.

