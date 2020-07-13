Detectives Investigating Arson at Family Dollar in Tamarac

According to detectives, at approximately 5:17 p.m. on July 12, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a fire at the Family Dollar store located at 3150 West Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. When deputies arrived, they learned that a male subject had walked into the business and started the fire.

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives are investigating an arson that occurred at a commercial business this past Sunday. According to detectives, at approximately 5:17 p.m. on July 12, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a fire at the Family Dollar store located at 3150 West Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. When deputies arrived, they learned that a male subject had walked into the business and started the fire.

Witnesses say the subject intentionally sprayed an unknown type of accelerant inside the business before igniting the substance. Employees and customers were able to evacuate the business, and no one was injured.

Tamarac Fire Rescue was dispatched, along with multiple other fire departments, including Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue, to tackle the flames. Through an integrated response, the agencies were able to extinguish the fire successfully.

BSO violent crimes detectives and the State Fire Marshal Office also responded to the scene to investigate. iolent crimes detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to please contact Detective Carlos Ortez at 954-321-4224. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.