Detectives Investigating Arson at Family Dollar in Tamarac

By Joe Mcdermott
TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives are investigating an arson that occurred at a commercial business this past Sunday. According to detectives, at approximately 5:17 p.m. on July 12, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a fire at the Family Dollar store located at 3150 West Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. When deputies arrived, they learned that a male subject had walked into the business and started the fire. 

Witnesses say the subject intentionally sprayed an unknown type of accelerant inside the business before igniting the substance. Employees and customers were able to evacuate the business, and no one was injured. 
Tamarac Fire Rescue was dispatched, along with multiple other fire departments, including Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue, to tackle the flames. Through an integrated response, the agencies were able to extinguish the fire successfully.

BSO violent crimes detectives and the State Fire Marshal Office also responded to the scene to investigate.  iolent crimes detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to please contact Detective Carlos Ortez at 954-321-4224. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.    

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

