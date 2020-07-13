Deputies Recover Woman’s Stolen Cell Phone in Parking Lot of Courthouse; Warrant Issued for Grand Theft After Fingerprint Identification

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Hernando County Courthouse, responded to the front lobby regarding a report of a stolen cell phone. A short time later deputies located the cell phone next to the tire of a nearby vehicle in the parking lot. The phone was processed for fingerprints prior to being returned to its owner. File photo.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Thursday July 9, 2020 at approximately 9:35 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Hernando County Courthouse, responded to the front lobby regarding a report of a stolen cell phone. The victim reported accidentally leaving her iPhone 11 on the front desk in the lobby of the courthouse. When she returned a short time later to retrieve her cell phone, the victim said the phone was missing.

Deputies interviewed a front desk clerk who advised she overheard two males talking about a cell phone. The clerk said she only overheard a portion of the conversation as she was helping someone else. Another clerk advised that one of the men left the courthouse and the other one was still in the lobby.

Deputies proceeded to make contact with the individual in the lobby identified by the clerk. The man denied knowing anything about a missing cell phone. He agreed to take deputies to his vehicle. The man said his friend, who was at the front desk with him earlier, was waiting in the vehicle.

The man allowed deputies to search the vehicle for the iPhone. Deputies were unable to locate the cell phone. An initial search of the immediate area was also unsuccessful and the two individuals were allowed to leave the scene.

A short time later deputies located the cell phone next to the tire of a nearby vehicle in the parking lot. The phone was processed for fingerprints prior to being returned to its owner. After consulting with the State Attorney’s Office, a warrant was issued for the individual who was found waiting in the car. Once located, the individual will be charged with Grand Theft of a cell phone.