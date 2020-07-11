Palm Beach Detectives Seeking to Identify Three Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery to Tacos Al Carbon in Lake Worth Beach

According to authorities, on July 7, 2020 at approximately 1:00 am, three unknown males robbed employees at Tacos Al Carbon as they were closing the business. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach Sherrif’s Office is looking for help from the local community to identify and locate three suspects who are wanted for an armed robbery to a business in Lake Park Beach, FL in the late night hours Tuesday. According to the report, on July 7, 2020 at approximately 1:00 am, three unknown males robbed the employees at Tacos Al Carbon as they were closing the business. The Tacos Al Carbon is located in the 2200 block of Dixie Highway, in Lake Worth Beach.

It was not clear what weapons were used during the incident mentioning only that the suspects were armed. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.