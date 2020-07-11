Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Public To Help Identify Lake Park “Car Creeper” Captured on Home Surveillance Video

According to the Palm Beach Sherrif’s Office, the individual who was captured on a home surveillance video was car creeping in the area of Bayberry Drive and 8th Street in the Town of Lake Park. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

LAKE PARK, FL – The Palm Beach Sherrif’s Office is looking for help from the local community to identify and locate a suspect they say is wanted for car creeping in and out of vehicles in the area of Lake Park, FL in the early morning ours yesterday.

According to the report, on July 10, 2020, at approximately 4:25 am, a suspect who was captured on a home surveillance video was car creeping in the area of Bayberry Drive and 8th Street in the Town of Lake Park.

Car creeping is a term commonly used by law enforcement which describes a suspect quietly, almost always at night, committing car burglaries by going through multiple vehicles in a neighborhood often stealing only from vehicles which have been left unlocked.

Lock It or Lose It

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is taking this opportunity to remind residents not to leave valuables in plain view such as GPS devices, laptops, PDA’s, cell phones, purses and most importantly, firearms. Do not leave windows open or doors unlocked, do not leave the keys inside the vehicle or leave out items with personal information and do not move valuables to the trunk in public view.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.