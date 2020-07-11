COPS: Two Miami Men Charged With Placing Illegal Credit Card Skimming Device at Chevron Gas Station in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two men they say were “busted” putting an illegal credit card skimming device on a gas pump in South Florida this past week.

According to the report, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office had already been advised that skimming devices were being placed at various gas stations along U.S. Route 441 in West Boca Raton, Florida.

On July 9, 2020, two suspects were observed installing a skimming device at the Chevron gas station located at 19345 South State Road 7, Boca Raton.

The Chevron gas station at 19345 South State Road 7, Boca Raton FL 33498.

The two suspects were quickly located by deputies after the incident was investigated by Palm Beach County detectives and the suspects, Danel Osmin Miliandiaz, 30, of Miami and Francisco Costaperez, 34, of Miami Gardens were arrested charged with one count of fraud and one count damaging property.

Credit card skimming is a process where crooks use a small device to steal credit card information during a legitimate credit or debit card transaction. Thieves use the stolen data to make fraudulent charges either online or with a counterfeit credit card.