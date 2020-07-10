OpinionsPoliticsTechnology

Politically Biased Censorship Absent from Fast Growing Social Media Platform “Parler.com,” Touted as “Free Speech Social Network”

By Carlo Cavazutti
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

In my humble opinion, this is all being done to interfere with the 2020 election. Now that we know who is behind these false flag news stories, we have found sites that allow us to express our opinions without fear of being suspended or put in “jail” for a period of time. Editorial credit: klevo / Shutterstock.com

FORT WORTH, TX – It’s nothing new that us patriots of this country, who are being censored by the main stream media, by paid discreditation shills and fact checkers. It is being reported that Silicon Valley Big Tech sites like Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube have developed an extremely noticeable trend of censoring and fact-checking truth disclosing content and pro-Trump/MAGA/Qanon content. They get away with banning, censoring, fact-checking, and removing by claiming it is “hateful speech” or “goes against the site’s policy.” So says the article on Humorous Mathematics a site for Patriots.

This is all being done to interfere with the 2020 Presidential election. Now that we know who is behind all of this false flag news, we have found sites that allow us to express our opinions without fear of being suspended or put in “jail” for a period of time.

Parler touted as a “Free Speech Social Network”, is the new site that free speaking patriots are allowed without fear of being put in jail or suspended. Why is there such divisiveness? After we fled the apps that are controlled, they are now attempting to control what apps you are allowed to download. Are you freaking kidding me? This is what happens when the big boys control all of the media. This is all being done because they are afraid of ‘us’. They are afraid because we undermine them and remove them from the darkness of their shadows.

Parler.com calls itself an unbiased social media focused on real user experiences and engagement. Content is moderated based off the FCC and the Supreme court of the United States which enables free expression without violence and a lack of censorship.

Free speech is exactly that. Free speech. And it is further stated by Humorous Mathematics that if you ask any active right-wing, MAGA/Trump supporter, or Qanon truther if they have been banned from any subreddits for speaking the truth, almost all of them carry a mental list where they have been permanently banned and thus censored, often without reason.

I have also been the victim of censorship on both Facebook and Twitter. Twitter is by far the worst for censorship. Continuing, Humorous Mathematics states that we wear these suspensions and deletions of accounts like a badge of honor. I know I do.

Diamond and Silk, two pro Trump black women are very conservative. Twitter booted them to the curb for their beliefs. This is furthered by the discreditation shills. These shills are literally paid in many cases by either ActBlue, CTR, Shareblue, Media Matters, NATO, or a George Soros subsidiary. Astroturfing government shills also make up 25% of social media comments, aimed at spinning the narrative. The shills try to spin the narrative in the comments section as far away from the truth as possible, I’m sure you have seen it before. They deploy tactics such as: antagonizing, spewing hatred, scoffing, fallacies, gaslighting, wrap-up smears, disinformation, blatant lying, threats, lazy insults, and Anti-Trump/Anti-Q propaganda.

Here are some more links that show how the Barons of Bullshit attempt to shut us down. The truth about fact-checkers is that they are a Democrat Globalist Deep State tool to control the narrative on social media platforms. They are all founded or funded by the same group of corrupt deep state individuals. We have already explored the deceptive Cognizant above thanks to Project Veritas, but let’s take a look at some of the other obvious and annoying fact-checkers.

Now, does any of this surprise you? After all, I’m jus’ sayin’.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Carlo Cavazutti

Carlo has been in involved in law enforcement for 25 years. His career included successful undercover missions with the DEA and State Police. He also coordinated inter-agency task forces and investigated all types of crimes before retiring as a detective. He furthered his career when he moved to Massachusetts where he worked as a private investigator, specializing in undercover operations and interrogation. Carlo also worked as an Executive Protection Agent with an impressive list of clients such as a presidential nominee; working closely with the Secret Service when they took over, federal judges, senators and congressmen. He also drove CEO’s from several fortune 500 Companies. Carlo received his Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Criminology, from the State University of NY system.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

The Corona Baseball Season or “Virus Baseball” to Begin,…

Alan Bergstein

Word Health Org Walks Back Comments on Asymptomatic…

Christopher Boyle

Don Lemon Attempts Skit That Backfires When Terry Crews…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 274