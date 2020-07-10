CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Coast Man, 19, Charged With Possession with Intent to Sell, Carrying Concealed Firearm; Search Finds Large Quantity of Marijuana and Hashish

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) 19-year-old Jordan Mercarter, of Palm Coast, was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of Hashish, and Carrying a Concealed Firearm. Further investigation revealed a larger quantity of marijuana and hashish oil at Mercarter’s residence, packaged for sale.

PALM COAST, FL – A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Kia on Thursday afternoon for traveling 59 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver, 19-year-old Jordan Mercarter, of Palm Coast, admitted to the deputy that he had marijuana in a bag strapped to his chest. He also alerted the deputy to a firearm in the driver door slot. Deputy Conway asked Mercarter if he had a concealed carry permit, as the firearm was in his immediate reach, and he replied that he did not. Deputy Conway removed the firearm and put Mercarter in handcuffs.

Marijuana, hashish and the firearm recovered from Mercarter’s possession.

Within the bag on Mercarter’s chest, Deputy Conway located marijuana and hashish oil packaged for sale. Mercarter admitted to deputies that he was on his way to sell the marijuana and brought the firearm along for protection. Mercarter would not tell deputies where he got the firearm but it did not appear to be reported stolen. Further investigation revealed a larger quantity of marijuana and hashish oil at Mercarter’s residence, packaged for sale.

“I’ve always said that guns and drug dealing is a dangerous business and often leads to violence,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “While some might not think dealing marijuana is a big deal, it proves to be one when people are carrying firearms for protection and committing crimes. I’m glad this traffic stop by Deputy Conway was able to take this dealer off the streets before his drug dealing turned violent.”

Mercarter was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of Hashish, and Carrying a Concealed Firearm. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and released after posting a $7,500 bond. Two passengers in the vehicle were released from the scene.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Sheriff’s Office Arrests Veteran Deputy On Official…

Joe Mcdermott

Shingles Vaccination Rate Soars But Leaves Many Behind

Phil Galewitz

As COVID Testing Soars, Wait Times For Results Jump To A…

Phil Galewitz
1 of 399