Fallen Broward Deputy Benjamin Nimtz To Be Honored This Weekend With Stop from Inaugural End Of Watch “Ride to Remember” Motorcycle Tour

Deputy Nimtz with his wife and two children. Deputy Nimtz died while on duty nearly a year ago while responding to a call of a domestic dispute. His patrol car collided with a pickup truck in an intersection in Deerfield Beach. Photo: Facebook (time of incident).

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The inaugural End of Watch Ride to Remember tour across the United States will visit the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach district this weekend to pay tribute to fallen Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Benjamin Nimtz.

Deputy Nimtz died while on duty nearly a year ago while responding to a call of a domestic dispute. His patrol car collided with a pickup truck in an intersection in Deerfield Beach. He was transported to Broward Health North where he succumbed to his injuries. Deputy Nimtz had served with Broward Sheriff’s Office for 16 months. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The EOW Ride to Remember raises awareness of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019. Motorcyclists began in Washington State in June and will stop in the 30 states where each of the 146 fallen officers or deputies served. Riders will be followed by a customized truck towing a 28-foot trailer with graphics depicting the fallen. Ride to Remember organizers will speak at the gathering.

The celebration of life will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Broward Sheriff’s Deerfield Beach district office located at 300 NE Eller StDeerfield Beach, FL 33441.