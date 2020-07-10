CrimeLocalSociety

Fallen Broward Deputy Benjamin Nimtz To Be Honored This Weekend With Stop from Inaugural End Of Watch “Ride to Remember” Motorcycle Tour

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

dEPUTY
Deputy Nimtz with his wife and two children. Deputy Nimtz died while on duty nearly a year ago while responding to a call of a domestic dispute. His patrol car collided with a pickup truck in an intersection in Deerfield Beach. Photo: Facebook (time of incident).

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The inaugural End of Watch Ride to Remember tour across the United States will visit the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach district this weekend to pay tribute to fallen Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Benjamin Nimtz.

Deputy Nimtz died while on duty nearly a year ago while responding to a call of a domestic dispute. His patrol car collided with a pickup truck in an intersection in Deerfield Beach. He was transported to Broward Health North where he succumbed to his injuries. Deputy Nimtz had served with Broward Sheriff’s Office for 16 months. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The EOW Ride to Remember raises awareness of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019. Motorcyclists began in Washington State in June and will stop in the 30 states where each of the 146 fallen officers or deputies served. Riders will be followed by a customized truck towing a 28-foot trailer with graphics depicting the fallen. Ride to Remember organizers will speak at the gathering.

The celebration of life will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Broward Sheriff’s Deerfield Beach district office located at 300 NE Eller StDeerfield Beach, FL 33441.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Shingles Vaccination Rate Soars But Leaves Many Behind

Phil Galewitz

As COVID Testing Soars, Wait Times For Results Jump To A…

Phil Galewitz

Detectives Investigating T-Bone Crash That Killed…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 399