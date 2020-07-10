CrimeLocalSociety

Early Morning House Party Leads To Arrest In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, Johnny Guerrier, 23, of Pompano Beach, was identified and arrested for his involvement in the incident. The investigation continues. According to police records, Guerrier was charged with attempted murder, probation violations involving controlled substances and firearms charges.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives arrested Johnny Guerrier, 23, late Friday afternoon following an incident at a house party.  According to detectives, at approximately 5:01 a.m. July 10, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noise disturbance call near the 800 block of Northeast 23rd Terrace in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they observed a loud house party. 

While on scene, deputies heard gunshots and a perimeter was then established. Units checked the area and no injuries were reported. Several party goers were detained for questioning. Through investigative means, Guerrier was identified and arrested for his involvement in the incident. The investigation continues. 

According to police records, was charged with attempted murder, probation violations involving controlled substances and firearms charges. As of press time Guerrier was listed as being in the Broward County Main Jail, an eight-story maximum security facility adjacent to the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

