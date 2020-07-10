CrimePoliticsU.S. News

BREAKING: Donald Trump Commutes Confident Roger Stone’s Sentence Days Before Prison Term Set to Begin Leaving Democrats Outraged

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House announced Friday that President Trump has signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, just days before the longtime political operative was expected to report to prison for charges stemming from the Mueller investigation into the now debunked “Russian Collusion” probe.

Stone, now 67, was convicted in November of seven charges including lying to Congress under oath, obstruction of a congressional investigation and tampering with a witness, as a part of the Trump-Russia investigation. A statement from the White House spelled out the narrative for the clemency.

Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency. There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election. The collusion delusion spawned endless and farcical investigations, conducted at great taxpayer expense, looking for evidence that did not exist. As it became clear that these witch hunts would never bear fruit, the Special Counsel’s Office resorted to process-based charges leveled at high-profile people in an attempt to manufacture the false impression of criminality lurking below the surface. These charges were the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice.

The move wipes out Stone’s sentence but leaves his conviction in place. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a leading figure in the congressional Russia investigation, is outraged and said Stone repeatedly lied to the House Intelligence Committee that Schiff chairs.

“Stone knew that telling the truth about his interactions with senior campaign officials and Trump himself would expose the president’s eagerness to obtain foreign help, So he lied.”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

