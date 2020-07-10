Bizarre Case of Revenge: Gettysburg Man, Cody Mitchell, 32, Charged With Two Counts of Stalking of Florida Victim, Extradited to Flagler County

Mitchell’s booking photo at the Flagler County jail when on July 9, 2020, he was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) began investigating a possible stalking case on November 8, 2019 after a victim came forward and told deputies that her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child was posing as her on social media dating sites and sending sexually explicit messages and images to men online. The victim informed deputies that she has a permanent injunction for protection against domestic violence on her ex, 32-year-old Cody Mitchell.

The investigation was turned over to FCSO Domestic Violence Detective Fiona Ebrill. Detective Ebrill met with the victim and her mother and gathered evidence showing that over the past three years Mitchell has been posing as both the victim and her other family members on social media and online dating sites. Mitchell utilized the victim’s email address and photos to open numerous accounts on Facebook, Plenty of Fish, MeetMe, OkCupid, Pinterest, and more. Mitchell also posted photos of the victim’s minor daughter on the sites.

The investigation further revealed that Mitchell ordered food delivery services on numerous occasions and sent it to the home of the victim without her knowledge. Mitchell would also pose as the victim on online dating sites and request that men come to her residence in Palm Coast. On multiple occasions, men from the dating sites would arrive at the victim’s old residence and lay on the horn until someone came outside. The men would then tell the new tenants of the residence that they were there to meet with the victim, whom they believed they had been speaking with on the dating site.

Detective Ebrill was able to obtain records from MeetMe, an online dating site, using the victim’s email address that showed the login was made from an IP address registered to Mitchell’s current address in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

“This woman and her family have lived for years being distressed and stalked by this deranged tormentor,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is a bizarre case of revenge were he ignored his injunction and dedicated his time to trying to make the victim’s life miserable and damage her reputation. I hope that the courts deal harshly with him and put him in prison where he can no longer prey on this woman and her family.”

On April 17, 2020, the Honorable Judge Andrea Totten signed a warrant for the arrest of Cody Mitchell for one count of Aggravated Stalking after Injunction and one count of Aggravated Stalking. The bond was set at $30,000.

Mitchell was located by Pennsylvania State Police on May 7, 2020 in Gettysburg. He was held at the Adams County Prison pending extradition to Flagler County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his extradition was delayed. On July 9, 2020, Mitchell was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Records from the investigation which consisted of ten (10) pages of instances of harassment and impersonation, some of which are sexually graphic in nature, were shared with The Published Reporter® and appear to indeed show an extensive and troubling history of what appears to be an accurate statement made by investigators when describing what was detailed as attempts at ‘tormenting’ the victim and her family in this case.

Some sections removed and/or redacted.