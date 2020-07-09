CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating T-Bone Crash That Killed 80-Year-Old Woman In Deerfield Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

broward
According to detectives, two vehicles collided, resulting in a T-bone crash that killed Rochelle Kurtz, 80, of Boca Raton Tuesday morning July 7, in Deerfield Beach. The investigation is ongoing. File photo.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed an 80-year-old woman on Tuesday morning July 7, in Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ronald Blair, 49, of Pompano Beach, drove a 2006 Dodge Ram truck westbound on W. Hillsboro Boulevard and entered the designated left turn lane at the intersection of N.W. Third Avenue. Blair continued into the intersection and failed to see a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Rochelle Kurtz, 80, of Boca Raton that was traveling eastbound.

The vehicles collided, resulting in a T-bone crash. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the drivers to Broward Health North. Kurtz died at the hospital. Blair suffered minor injuries and was released. There were no indications that impairment, mechanical malfunction or speed contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Defining Deviancy Down: Something Clearly Amiss In Our…

Chuck Lehmann

Charlotte County Sheriff Launches Senior Outreach Program;…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Detectives: Body Of Woman Found Floating In Canal In Pompano…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 397