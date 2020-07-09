Detectives Investigating T-Bone Crash That Killed 80-Year-Old Woman In Deerfield Beach

According to detectives, two vehicles collided, resulting in a T-bone crash that killed Rochelle Kurtz, 80, of Boca Raton Tuesday morning July 7, in Deerfield Beach. The investigation is ongoing. File photo.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed an 80-year-old woman on Tuesday morning July 7, in Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ronald Blair, 49, of Pompano Beach, drove a 2006 Dodge Ram truck westbound on W. Hillsboro Boulevard and entered the designated left turn lane at the intersection of N.W. Third Avenue. Blair continued into the intersection and failed to see a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Rochelle Kurtz, 80, of Boca Raton that was traveling eastbound.

The vehicles collided, resulting in a T-bone crash. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the drivers to Broward Health North. Kurtz died at the hospital. Blair suffered minor injuries and was released. There were no indications that impairment, mechanical malfunction or speed contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.