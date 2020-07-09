CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Sheriff’s Office Arrests Veteran Deputy On Official Misconduct and Grand Theft Charges After 18 Month Investigation Including FBI Probe

By Joe Mcdermott
According to Broward Sheriff Office’s Public Corruption Unit, Detective Luis Silberberg, 35, was arrested today and charged with grand theft, official misconduct and obtaining property under $20,000 by fraud. He is suspended without pay and as of 3:45 PM he is recorded as being inside the Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Investigators with the Broward Sheriff's Office have arrested Detective Luis Silberberg, 35, today, accusing him of three criminal charges, including grand theft, official misconduct and obtaining property under $20,000 by fraud.

According to Broward Sheriff Office’s Public Corruption Unit, Silberberg falsified overtime forms on seven occasions, lied more than 50 times about working a full shift when records showed he didn’t and ultimately defrauded Broward Sheriff’s Office out of more than $15,000 in compensation. Using a combination of investigative techniques, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives determined that Silberberg claimed he worked a regular shift and an overtime shift on the same day, when records showed he only worked the overtime shift. They also determined that on 57 occasions, Silberberg claimed to have worked an entire day, while records showed he either did not leave his home at all or only worked part of his shift before returning to his home. 

The investigation began more than 18 months ago when the FBI asked for Broward Sheriff’s Office’s assistance investigating Silberberg as part of an unrelated case. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s investigation revealed that over four months at the end of 2019, Silberberg was overcompensated $15,541 over 368 regular hours and 16 overtime hours. 

Detectives arrested Silberberg this afternoon at Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Public Safety Building. The Broward Sheriff’s Office hired Silberberg in September 2006. He most recently worked as a detective in Broward Sheriff’s Office’s robbery unit. Silberberg had been suspended with pay since February. With today’s arrest, Silberberg’s status was changed to suspended without pay. As of 3:45 PM he is recorded as being inside the Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

