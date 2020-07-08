BusinessLocalPress Releases

Four Seasons Resort Orlando Invites Florida Residents to Experience “Staycation” at Central Florida’s Only Five Diamond Resort

By George McGregor
Four Seasons Resort Orlando
ORLANDO – Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, the first and only Five Diamond Award rated property in Central Florida, is offering a Florida Resident Rate through Sept. 30, 2020, giving Floridians a perfect reason to experience the renowned resort. Situated in a breathtaking location at the Walt Disney World Resort, a Four Seasons “staycation” at the Most Magical Place on Earth is now even more enticing for Sunshine State residents.

Available from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2020 the Florida resident rate starts at USD 359.00 plus tax per night for a stay in a Four Seasons Guestroom, and includes valet parking for one car. A Four Seasons guestroom can sleep two adults and two children, or three adults.  At 500 square-feet plus a spacious furnished balcony, the guestrooms include a king bed plus a queen-size sofa sleeper, and a 5-piece marble bath complete with in-mirror television and Bose surround-sound. 

Four Seasons Resort Orlando
Four Seasons Resort Orlando
Resort Highlights
A highlight of Four Seasons Resort Orlando is the five-acre (two hectare) “Explorer Island” water park, including a winding lazy river complete with a rapids section, two water slides, an interactive splash zone with water cannons, and much more. Plus, the complimentary Kids For All Seasons program offers organized activities for children ages 4-12, including supervised swimming. Adults will enjoy the adult-only pool, 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course, and The Spa at Four Seasons. Recreational pursuits for guests of all ages are sure to provide ample entertainment.  Dive-In movies are offered three times per week at the family pool, and many other activities from golf clinics to access to The Spa’s relaxation lounges are offered complimentary—all with no resort fee. Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers six on-property restaurants plus an In Room Dining menu. As an added value to families with small children, resort guests ages 5 and younger dine free at Four Seasons Resort Orlando restaurants when dining with a paid adult.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando
Four Seasons Resort Orlando
Welcoming Guests Back with the Utmost Care
Four Seasons Resort Orlando recognizes that the expectations and needs of the hotel experience have changed, and the safety and comfort of guests, employees and residents remains of highest priority. As such, Four Seasons has embarked on a new global health and safety program, Lead With CareFour Seasons is focused on enhancing cleanliness, guest comfort and safety, and employee training. In addition to this careful approach to safety, high touch surfaces throughout the resort, including all guest rooms, are being treated on an intensified cleaning and sanitizing schedule, including the use of electrostatic sprayers to apply disinfectants. For detailed information about Lead With Care please visit the link here.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando
Four Seasons Resort Orlando
Walt Disney World Resort
For guests who wish to experience the Disney Parks during their stay, Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will open on July 11, and Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open on July 15. Four Seasons provides complimentary transportation to the parks in a luxury motor coach.

Additionally, for guests who wish to see some favorite Disney characters, the resort’s on-site Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy & His Pals at Ravello will be offered weekly, on Saturdays, currently for resort guests only. Advance reservations are required as capacity will be limited.

Reserve Your Stay
The Florida resident offer is available exclusively by telephone reservation407-313-4900. A valid Florida state identification will be required at the time of check-in. 

