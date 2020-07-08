Duffy’s Sports Grill Enters Second Phase Re-Opening for 10 More Locations

South Florida-born restaurant chain Duffy’s Sports Grill temporarily closed all 34 locations across the state to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. The second phase of re-openings will include locations such as Coconut Creek, Fort Myers, Greenacres, Lake Mary, West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie, Sarasota, South Tampa, Stuart and West Boca beginning today, Wednesday, July 8th.

LAKE WORTH, FL – Duffy’s Sports Grill, Florida’s largest, family-owned restaurant group, will begin its second phase by re-opening ten restaurants today, Wednesday, July 8th. The North Miami Beach location will remain open for curbside and delivery, as well as outdoor seating only for guests dining in.

These locations are:

Coconut Creek: 4800 W Hillsboro Blvd

Fort Myers: 13721 S Tamiami Trail

Greenacres: 6864 Forest Hill Blvd

Lake Mary: 951 Market Promenade Ave

West Palm Beach: 6845 Okeechobee Blvd

Port St. Lucie: 3001 SW Port St Lucie Blvd

Sarasota: 3005 University Pkwy

South Tampa: 1580 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Stuart: 1 SW Osceola St

West Boca: 20465 South State Road

Duffy’s Sports Grill will continue to gradually announce the other restaurant openings, with the majority to open by the end of July.

Duffy’s is known as the leading Sports Bar and Grill throughout Florida. In the wake of the limited sports programming and bar service due to regulations, Duffy’s has turned these circumstances into an opportunity to adapt and enhance the guest experience. New measures include expanded outdoor seating options, streamlined kitchen to table service and a revamped Curbside Takeout and Delivery program to cater to those who prefer to enjoy Duffy’s from the comfort of their home or office.

Duffy’s has also taken steps in the development and training of additional health safeguards to ensure the confidence and safety of their team players and guests. These measures include:

Daily health screenings of all Team Players.

Additional Team Player health and safety training.

Providing facemasks and gloves for all Team Players.

Sanitizing stations at the entrance and throughout the restaurant.

Limiting dine-in capacity and expanding outdoor patio seating options.

Maintaining social distancing practices between parties.

Single-use and contactless menus.

Disinfecting high touch surfaces continually.

Offering contactless curbside pickup for to-go orders.

Always ensuring compliance with CDC and local mandates.

With locations spread over numerous counties with varying local mandates, Duffy’s is investing extra time to ensure each store receives the support needed to open safely and responsibly.

“Opening responsibly also includes sustainability. We are looking to the future by taking the steps now needed to keep the doors open and our Team Members employed to continue to serve our communities the best wings, best burgers and best happy hours!”

For the most recent Duffy’s updates and full list of location openings visit www.DuffysMVP.com

ABOUT DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL

Duffy’s Sports Grill is based in Palm Beach County, Florida, and operates 34 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout Florida. The company has become a regional market leader known for top-quality casual dining with an emphasis on fresh ingredients and grilled items in a distinctive sports atmosphere. Guests will find more than 80 televisions broadcasting endless sports entertainment in each location. Guests also rave about Duffy’s MVP loyalty program, which offers exclusive rewards and discounts to its members just for dining with them. Duffy’s Sports Grill is the largest family-owned and operated restaurant group in the Southeast. After the company’s founder, Paul Emmett, lost his battle to cancer in 2015, the family established the Duffy’s Foundation in his memory. For more information on Duffy’s Sports Grill, please visit www.duffysmvp.com or follow us at www.facebook.com/duffysmvp, or www.instagram.com/duffysmvp.