Charlotte County Sheriff Launches Senior Outreach Program; Stemmed From Abundance of Referrals and Apparent Need for Mans to Connect

By Jessica Mcfadyen
The Charlotte County program will assist in ensuring the safety and well-being of senior citizens who may be lonely and in need of assistance. Weekly phone calls will be made to those enrolled in the program by volunteers who have been trained by our mental health professional to deliver resources to those in need. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Today, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has announced it’s newest initiative known as the Senior Outreach Program which will create an opportunity for those over 60 years of age, disabled, or living alone with little to no contact with others, a way to engage with the community. Stemming from an abundance of senior referrals, there was an apparent need for a means to connect with seniors.

This program will assist in ensuring the safety and well-being of our senior citizens who may be lonely and in need of assistance.

We are hopeful this program will assist us in connecting with those who are the most difficult to reach, enabling us to deliver helpful resources to enhance the well-being of those enrolled.

SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

Weekly phone calls will be made to those enrolled in the program by volunteers who have been trained by our mental health professional to deliver resources to those in need. We believe this program will be an asset to the community by delivering a friendly voice on the other side of the phone, and preventing unfortunate and preventable situations for seniors.

For more information on how to apply or to enroll your loved one, contact Community Affairs (941) 575-5345 or (941) 639-2101. For more on the latest updates from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office visit https://ccsoblog.org.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

