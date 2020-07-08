Detectives: Body Of Woman Found Floating In Canal In Pompano Beach; Broward Dive Team, Homicide and Crime Scene Units Investigating

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified female found floating in a canal in Pompano Beach. According to the report, at approximately 6:01 p.m. July 5, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a possible drowning at the 1000 block of N.W. Sixth Street in Pompano Beach.

Upon deputies’ arrival, they observed an unidentified female in the water who was already deceased. The Broward Sheriff’s Office dive team, homicide and crime scene units responded to the scene to investigate. Identification of the female is pending the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. John Curcio at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.