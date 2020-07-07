Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card at Super Target in Greenacres; Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Public Assistance to Identify

The individual who appears to be a female with tattoos was captured on surveillance video at the Super Target at 5900 Lake Worth Road, Greenacres, FL 33463. According to the report the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.