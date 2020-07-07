CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card at Super Target in Greenacres; Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Public Assistance to Identify

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for fraudulent use of a stolen credit card at Super Target. According to the report the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The individual who appears to be a female with tattoos was captured on surveillance video at the Super Target at 5900 Lake Worth Road, Greenacres, FL 33463. According to the report the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

