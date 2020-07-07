PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Press Secretary McEnany Condemns Reporters for Not Asking Single Question on Chaotic Weekend Filled With Shootings, Death and Violence

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out members of the media for asking numerous questions about a hyped-up second wave of the Coronavirus, a Tweet, and the Confederate flag, but failed to ask even one question about at least five young children who were killed over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

While at the podium for what wound up being a twenty-two-minute press briefing, McEnany took at least a dozen or so questions from members of the press before abruptly ending it condemning reporters.

I was asked probably twelve questions about the confederate flag…  This president is focused on action, I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about NYC shootings doubling for the 3rd straight week, and for the last 7 days shootings skyrocketed by 142%. Not one question. I didn’t receive one question about five children who were killed. And I will leave you with this remark from a dad which broke my heart. A dad of an eight-year-old lost in Atlanta. ‘They say Black Lives Matters, you killed a child, she didn’t do nothing to nobody’ was his quote.. We need to be focused on securing our streets, making sure no lives are lost because all black lives matter — that of David Dorn and that of this eight-year-old girl. Thank you.

Many questions were related to a Tweet President Trump made regarding a rope fashioned into a noose that was initially thought to be a hate crime; the FBI determined it was without intent. What obviously annoyed McEnany was that reporters overlooked a chaotic holiday weekend in many American cities as a total of 79 people were shot, 15 fatally, over Fourth of July, in Chicago alone.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

