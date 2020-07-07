OpinionsPoliticsSociety

Don Lemon Attempts Skit That Backfires When Terry Crews Debates Merit of Black Lives Matter Saying “Very Militant Type Forces” Inside Group

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

NEW YORK, NY – Terry Crews, the well known black comedian, activist, artist, bodybuilder, and former professional football player appeared on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon on Monday and the two wound up getting into an awkward debate about the legitimacy of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Don Lemon brought Crews on to discuss the backlash over his recent tweets regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, where he suggested that Black Lives Matter is morphing into ‘Black Lives Better’ however, the discussion began with Crews explaining that he believes Black Lives Matter is influenced by what he called “very, very militant type forces” inside the group and that he is only issuing a warning because he is identifying what he called “extremes” gone wild.

“When you have the leaders of the Black Lives Movement, who are now talking about, you know, if we do not get our demands, we’re going to burn it down, other black people who are talking about working with other whites, and other races, or being viewed as sell-outs or uncle Toms, you start to understand that you are now being controlled, you are not being treated as love, you are being controlled. When someone wants to control the narrative, and I view it as a very, very dangerous self-righteousness, that was developing that really views themselves as better, almost as a supremist move, where their black lives mean more than mine.”

Lemon had to then get him to stop talking after a while and was sort of stumped were he said “Let me jump in Terry, OK, so let me jump in here, because there is a lot that you said, Umm, you said that Black Lives Matter is, you said it’s an extremist movement?

Watching the entire clip which is approximately eight minutes.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COVID Catch-22: They Got A Big Emergency Room Bill Because…

Julie Appleby

Former White House Physician Says Without Actual Diagnosis,…

Joe Mcdermott

‘I Couldn’t Let Her Be Alone’: A Peaceful Death Amid the…

JoNel Aleccia
1 of 554