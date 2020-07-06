Former White House Physician Says Without Actual Diagnosis, Personally Believes Joe Biden Has Cognitive Issues “Not Cognitively Sharp Enough”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dr. Ronny Jackson, a retired United States Navy rear admiral, was the Chief Medical Advisor to both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump serving from July 25, 2013 to March 28, 2018.

On Friday, Dr. Jackson appeared on The Kyle Olson Show to discuss his personal opinion of Presidential Candidate Joe Biden as well as his experiences with President Trump while he served in the White House, including how he conducted the Montreal Cognitive Assessment for President Trump who he says scored a 30 out of 30 on the test.

On the show which aired July 4, 2020, Jackson stated that he isn’t comfortable with seeing a Joe Biden presidency and while he doesn’t want to give an actual ‘diagnosis’ as he has not examined Biden, he personally believes, that just by watching him in the press and on television, that it appears he is suffering from “cognitive issues.”

Jackson was very clear that this is an opinion he is openly giving as a concern citizen and an concerned American. He has not professional evaluated Biden in a professional setting and did not examine him.

He’s obviously got some cognitive issues. As a physician who has never, you know, examined him, I’m not going to make a diagnosis, but as a concerned American who also just happens to be a physician, it’s concerning to me that he seems to sometimes not be able to complete a sentence and not really know where he’s at or what he’s doing and we’ve seen that countless times now, you know, what he says when he’s been on TV, we see that he’s confused and you know, some folks they age gracefully, some folks don’t you know, I mean we all know people that are in their late nineties that our sharpest as a tack, and then we all know people that are in at least 70s who you know having trouble remembering things and so unfortunately, I think that you know if he were going to be a president someday that window seems to have closed in my mind.

Jackson went on to discuss how he feels there is a clear double standard at play as Trump was immediately questioned for his mental ability in the beginning of his term while Biden is clearly incoherent without question from his party. He said it’s actually one of the reasons he has began talking about it.