Tamarac Crash Leaves Two Teens Dead, Three in Serious Condition

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two juveniles dead. According to investigators, a preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Crystal McLeod, 17, was driving a 2010 Honda Civic southbound on North State Road 7 in Tamarac at a high rate of speed.

McLeod aggressively changed lanes and over corrected her steering causing her vehicle to slide sideways. As her vehicle was rotating clockwise, it struck a large concrete pole on the driver’s side splitting the vehicle in two. Tamarac and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported all of the occupants to Broward Health Medical Center. McLeod was pronounced deceased at 10:26 p.m. and passengers, Ziair Simpson, 14, was pronounced deceased at 12:59 a.m. on July 5. The other three passengers aged 14, 14 and 16 remain in serious condition.

All parents of the juveniles have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.