South Florida Sheriff Releases Body Cam Video, Evidence, and Statement on Death of Kevon Todd After Confrontation With Deputies at Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – At approximately 9:11 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport district deputies responded to 200 Terminal Drive, Terminal #3 (Jet Blue) at the Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport to a disturbance involving a male subject who was yelling at Jet Blue staff members. The subject, later identified as Kevon Todd, was acting irrational and after several interactions with deputies where Todd appeared to be evasive, began running toward a security check point and knocking over a line of stanchion poles before falling where deputies attempted to detain him, while he resisted their efforts.

After a physical struggle, deputies were able to detain Todd and then brought him outside to the front of the terminal. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was notified and responded to assist. As fire rescue personnel were tending to Todd, he became unresponsive. Rescue personnel began life-saving measures, which continued at Broward Health Medical Center. At approximately 10 a.m., when paramedics arrived at the hospital, Todd was still alive. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:25 a.m. Some of the deputies sustained minor injuries and were medically cleared. The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death an overdose and has determined the manner to be accidental.

On July 3, 2020, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony released a statement on death of Kevon Todd and has made available several body camera video, medical exports and memos which accompanied his official statement.