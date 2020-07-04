Miramar Man, 26, Charged In Death Of Two Men In West Park

This incident was captured on surveillance footage and shows Ian Jackson, 26, arriving at the gas station in the stolen vehicle where he confronts a second victim shooting him. The victim was able to drive away from the gas station where he subsequently struck a wall.

MIAMI, FL – Investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Miami Gardens Police Department arrested a Miramar man who killed two men on the same day in two different counties. At approximately 4:04 p.m. June 22, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in regard to a shooting at 5831 S.W. 27th Street in West Park. Broward deputies responded and located the victim, Roy Gissendanner, 63, lying on the grass, just east of a parking lot in the area, with an apparent gunshot to the head and torso.

Broward deputies and fire rescue personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures on Gissendanner until he was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:15 p.m. by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. During the initial preliminary investigation by the responding deputies, it was determined that Gissendanner’s vehicle, a 2003 gold Ford Taurus, was stolen following the shooting and was later considered as a stolen felony vehicle.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives responded to the scene and conducted a homicide investigation. During their investigation, which included surveillance footage, detectives identified the suspect as Ian Jackson, 26. The suspect is seen walking from west to east and then turning back.

At this point, there appears to be an interaction between the suspect and Gissendanner, which leads to Gissendanner exiting his vehicle from the driver’s side seat. Upon Gissendanner exiting the vehicle, the suspect shoots him at least twice. After shooting him, the suspect is observed entering Gissendanner’s vehicle and traveling in an eastbound direction on Southwest 27th Street.

As the investigation continued, Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives learned of a murder investigation that occurred at approximately 4:19 p.m. being conducted by the Miami Gardens Police Department at a gas station located at 18300 block of North Miami Avenue in Miami Gardens. This incident was captured on surveillance footage and shows Jackson arriving at the gas station in the vehicle stolen from Gissendanner where he is seen confronting a second victim, identified as O’Neil William, and shooting him with a firearm. William was able to drive away from the gas station where he subsequently struck a wall.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives filed a warrant for the arrest of Jackson on one count of first degree murder with a firearm in the death of Gissendanner. Miami Gardens homicide detectives filed one count of second degree murder in the death of William.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Miami Gardens homicide detectives in conjunction with the United States Marshal’s Service Violent Fugitive Task Force located Jackson in Broward County Wednesday afternoon, July 1, where he was taken into custody without incident. Jackson was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Miami Gardens Police Department continue to work together on the two cases. A service for Roy Gissendanner will be held at 11 a.m., July 4 at the New Macedonia Baptist Church located at 2201 S.W. 48th Ave. in West Park.