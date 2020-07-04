CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives: Shooting In Pompano Beach Leaves Transgender Woman Dead

By Joe Mcdermott
POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are seeking the community’s help in identifying the shooter that left Cameron Breon, 27, a transgender female, dead Friday night in Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, at approximately 10:18 p.m. July 3, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in regard to a shooting at 244 N.W. 12th Street in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located the victim, Cameron Breon, on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

