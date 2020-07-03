HealthLocalSociety

New Emergency Order Issued Closing Beaches July 4th Weekend In Palm Beach County; Reminder on Prohibited Boating And Water Activities

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reminding local residents that emergency order number 13 closes all beaches for the 4th of July holiday. On Monday, June 29, 2020, Palm Beach County issued order 2020-013, effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. This order applies in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

The order directs that public, municipal, and private beaches, including all beach parks, in Palm Beach County shall be closed from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Restaurants and retail establishments within beach parks may remain open subject to the restrictions included in current State and local emergency orders applicable to Palm Beach County, including, but not limited to, any occupancy restrictions.

PALM BEACH COUNTY BOATING AND WATER ACTIVITIES

  • For boating activities, this includes no rafting or no flotillas (tying/roping of boats to each other is prohibited).
  • Vessels may anchor in deeper water – they must be 50 feet apart from each other, including: all boats, kayakers and paddle boarders.

Violations of the Emergency Order can result in civil fines, arrest and seizure of assets. These guidelines are in place for the safety and welfare of Palm Beach County’s boating and water sports community.

FULL EMERGENCY ORDER NUMBER 13 PALM BEACH COUNTY COVID-19 TEMPORARY BEACH CLOSURES

EMERGENCY ORDER

For more information visit the following websites: www.pbcgov.org

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

