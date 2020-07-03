New Emergency Order Issued Closing Beaches July 4th Weekend In Palm Beach County; Reminder on Prohibited Boating And Water Activities

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reminding local residents that emergency order number 13 closes all beaches for the 4th of July holiday. On Monday, June 29, 2020, Palm Beach County issued order 2020-013, effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. This order applies in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

The order directs that public, municipal, and private beaches, including all beach parks, in Palm Beach County shall be closed from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Restaurants and retail establishments within beach parks may remain open subject to the restrictions included in current State and local emergency orders applicable to Palm Beach County, including, but not limited to, any occupancy restrictions.

PALM BEACH COUNTY BOATING AND WATER ACTIVITIES

For boating activities, this includes no rafting or no flotillas (tying/roping of boats to each other is prohibited).

Vessels may anchor in deeper water – they must be 50 feet apart from each other, including: all boats, kayakers and paddle boarders.

Violations of the Emergency Order can result in civil fines, arrest and seizure of assets. These guidelines are in place for the safety and welfare of Palm Beach County’s boating and water sports community.

FULL EMERGENCY ORDER NUMBER 13 PALM BEACH COUNTY COVID-19 TEMPORARY BEACH CLOSURES

For more information visit the following websites: www.pbcgov.org