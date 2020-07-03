Joe Biden Reveals He Is ‘Constantly Tested’ for Potential Cognitive Decline; President Trump Now Challenges “Cannot Pass the Test I Aced”

WILMINGTON, DE – After presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden revealed that he is ‘constantly’ tested for potential cognitive decline, test results which his campaign has denied to respond to inquiries about, President Donald Trump is now calling out his opponent to get tested and release the results of such a test, one which Trump takes regularly by the White House doctor, and says he ‘‘aces’ which is substantiated by a score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a well-known test regularly used at Walter Reed and other hospitals.

When a Fox News reporter asked what became the last question of the news conference, Biden answered that he is “constantly tested” for his cognitive ability and looks forward to going up against ‘his opponent’ which wasn’t clear whether he had forgotten his name or didn’t want to give the name any airtime.

Last question real quick, some have speculated that you are subject to some degree of cognitive decline, ‘I’m 65, I don’t have the recollection that I used to have, I forget my train of thought from time to time, you’ve got 12 years on me, sir – have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?’

Mid question Biden jokingly said to the reporter “You’re a lying dog face….” which was clearly a brief quip, then answering the question with,

“I’ve been tested, and I’m constantly tested,” Biden said. “Look, all you got to do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

Trump has now challenged Biden to take a cognitive test, claiming the presumptive nominee could not pass the test he himself “aced.”

He cannot pass the test I “aced”. He should give it a try!!! https://t.co/4U6pny2D6y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2020

Wide speculation of Biden’s cognitive ability has been circling since last year based on a number of gaffs which have become all too common for the candidate who was recently forecast to lose based on poor primary results by Professor and Political Scientist Helmut Norpoth. Norpoth, who correctly predicted the last election, and uses a model that has correctly predicted 24 of 26 presidential elections, said if the race stays as is with Biden the Democratic candidate, Trump has a 91% chance of winning in November 2020.

Joe Biden is 77 years old and would become the oldest president ever sworn in for a first term if he wins the election in November. Donald Trump is currently the oldest president to have been sworn in. He was 70 years old on Inauguration Day in 2016. The press conference was Biden’s first in three months.