Palm Beach Detectives Release Images of Suspect Wanted for Allegedly Using Stolen Credit Card at Gas Station in Jupiter Farms

JUPITER FARMS, FL – Palm Beach County detectives are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for fraudulently using stolen credit cards in Jupiter Farms, Florida on June 25, 2020.

According to detectives, the individual who was captured on surveillance video is wanted for using a stolen credit card at the Sunoco Gas station in Jupiter Farms. Investigators say that she and another suspect who is not pictured were seen driving an older model white Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.