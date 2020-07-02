CrimeLocalSociety

Man Shot In West Park Dies; Shooter Sought for Murder

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

On June 29, 2020, Tavarus Shaw, 40, of Fort Lauderdale was shot and killed near the 4100 block of Southwest 19th Street in West Park. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. M. Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

WEST PARK, FL – At approximately 3:45 p.m. June 29, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in regard to a shooting near the 4100 block of Southwest 19th Street in West Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a male, Tavarus Shaw, 40, suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded and transported Shaw, a resident of Fort Lauderdale, to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

On June 29, 2020, Tavarus Shaw, 40, of Fort Lauderdale was shot and killed near the 4100 block of Southwest 19th Street in West Park. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. M. Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

The case is ongoing and is being investigated by Broward Sheriff’s Office’s crime scene and homicide detectives. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. M. Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

The Supreme Court Failed Unborn Babies and Women

Bonnie Chernin

California Man, Just 22, Sentenced by 30 Years in Federal…

George McGregor

Among Those Disrupted By COVID-19: The Nation’s Newest…

Julie Rovner
1 of 386