Man Shot In West Park Dies; Shooter Sought for Murder

On June 29, 2020, Tavarus Shaw, 40, of Fort Lauderdale was shot and killed near the 4100 block of Southwest 19th Street in West Park. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. M. Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

WEST PARK, FL – At approximately 3:45 p.m. June 29, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in regard to a shooting near the 4100 block of Southwest 19th Street in West Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a male, Tavarus Shaw, 40, suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded and transported Shaw, a resident of Fort Lauderdale, to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On June 29, 2020, Tavarus Shaw, 40, of Fort Lauderdale was shot and killed near the 4100 block of Southwest 19th Street in West Park. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. M. Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

The case is ongoing and is being investigated by Broward Sheriff’s Office’s crime scene and homicide detectives. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. M. Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.