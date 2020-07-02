Florida Sheriff: Lawlessness Will Not Prevail In Clay County, “I’ll Make Special Deputies Of Every Lawful Gun Owner In This County”

ORANGE PARK, FL – Florida Sheriff, Darryl Daniels of Clay County, warned ANTIFA rioters and “Black Lives Matters” that while he will protect their constitutional right to peacefully protest, the moment they get out of line and try to destroy or damage Clay County, he and the men and women behind him, will be waiting.

Daniels, who has served 29 years in law enforcement, previously serving in the U.S. Navy, is also telling potential rioters, that he will deputize every law-abiding gun owner in his county if rioters overwhelm law enforcement.

“If you threaten to come to Clay County… And think for one second that we will bend our backs for you- you are sadly mistaken. I know what happens when lawlessness prevails… If we cannot handle you, you know what I will do? I will exercise the power and authority of the sheriff, and I will make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this country… to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility.” “If we can’t handle you, I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff, and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility,” warned Sheriff Daniels.

The message was posted on social media on Tuesday and has begun to go viral, attracting what some say is unwanted attention to its quite community and was a nothing short of a taxpayer funded media stunt as the sheriff faces re-election in November. According to the Harold Rutledge, Executive Director at Florida Public Service Association, he personally is ‘appalled’ by the video.

“I am appalled at Sheriff Daniels’ Facebook video. He has challenged rioters and looters to come to Clay County and cause mayhem. Clay County was not one anyone’s map to create turmoil until Sheriff Daniels put out his threat.”

The Sheriff was also very critical of the mainstream media saying for viewers to not ‘fall victim to subjecting yourself to this conversation that law enforcement is bad, or that law enforcement is the enemy.’