Cavache Properties Appoints Sales Associate, Heather Parnass For New Sekai Residences Townhome Community In Lighthouse Point

FORT LAUDERDALE – Cavache Properties, LLC., today announced the appointment of Heather Parnass, as the on-site sales associate for SeKai Residences, the new luxury gated townhome community in Lighthouse Point. SeKai Residences consists of 12, two-story, three-and four-bedroom units, ranging in size from 2,040-2,466 square-feet under air. The property, located at 3870 NE 22nd Way, in Lighthouse Point, Florida, is expected to be completed by Fall 2021. Prices start at $875,000 and they are currently at contract and expect city approval to start construction, soon.

With over 30 years of experience, Parnass has operated a real estate brokerage firm and has worked in new construction for firms such as G.L. Homes, Hooper Development and The Abbo Companies, and continues to offer her expertise to agents and individuals who sell, buy, or lease property. Parnass’ coverage area spans all over Broward County with a focus on Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Lighthouse Point.

Parnass is a new construction specialist and experienced listing agent. In addition, she holds several designations which include: Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Beaches MLS board member, Florida Association of Realtors board member (FAR), National Association of Realtors board member (NAR), Google Business Contributor, and has been a residential real estate liason to the Ft. Lauderdale DDA for many years. She is a member of Beaux Arts, an organization supporting the Nova Southeastern Museum, and continually supports The Charity Guild, The Heart Gallery and many other charitable groups.

To make your appointment with Heather Parnass, today, please call (954) 812-6741, email hparnass@adachere.com, or visit their sales office at 2125 E. Atlantic Blvd in Pompano Beach, FL.

“We are excited to have Heather joining the SeKai Residences sales team,” said Adam Adache, managing partner of Cavache Properties, LLC. “We firmly believe she will be instrumental in the successful sale of the project.”

The elegant combination of the contemporary and organic design by award winning Adache Group Architects boasts private terraces, pools, sun decks and backyards for convenient outdoor living; lush landscaping, soaring 10-foot ceilings, Italian-style cabinetry throughout, oversized floor plans and private two-car garages in each unit. It is located within walking distance to the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club, Marina, entertainment, dining, shopping and more. SeKai Residences combines luxurious, quiet residential living and a metropolitan lifestyle.

About Cavache Properties LLC.

Cavache Properties is also developing 30 Thirty North Ocean, a chic, urban beach lifestyle condominium project located in the upscale Lauderdale Beach neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale, the project is currently finishing construction and anticipated to be completed by Summer 2019, and Old Town Square, a 282-unit mixed-use apartment complex in Pompano Beach, which is scheduled to break ground soon. Cavache Properties LLC., is a real estate development and investment company based in Pompano Beach, Florida. The company currently has several projects in the development phase in South Florida. The Cavache Properties Management Team has been involved in the design, development, and sales and marketing of multiple residential and commercial projects. These include condominiums, apartments, hotels, single family homes, townhouses, and retail. For more information, visit www.cavacheproperties.com.